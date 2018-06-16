Barack Obama shared his current reading list on Saturday, which features former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s book, "In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History."

Obama prefaced the list by noting that he is often asked what he is reaching, watching and listening to so he thought he would share a list of books he read recently via a Facebook post.

He wrote that Landrieu’s book reminded him of when he eulogized Reverend Clementa Pinckney, who was one of nine church-goers slain by white supremacist Dylann Wolf in Charleston.

“And I’ll never forget something Clem said while he was alive: “Across the South, we have a deep appreciation of history. We haven’t always had a deep appreciation of each other’s history.” That’s something Mitch takes to heart in this book, while grappling with some of the most painful parts of our history and how they still live in the present,” Obama’s post reads.

“It’s an ultimately optimistic take from someone who believes the South will rise again not by reasserting the past, but by transcending it," he wrote.

Other books featured on Obama’s list are below:

“Truth Decay: An Initial Exploration of the Diminishing Role of Facts and Analysis in American Public Life,” by Jennifer Kavanagh and Michael D. Rich, RAND Corporation

"Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging, by Alex Wagner

The New Geography of Jobs," by Enrico Moretti

"Why Liberalism Failed," by Patrick Deneen

“The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy,” by Matthew Stewart, The Atlantic

Obama wrote that the list is “admittedly a slightly heavier list,” than what he will be reading over the summer.



