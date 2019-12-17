LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy fatally shot someone during a fight at the deputy's home.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard told news outlets the confrontation happened in the deputy's front yard on Monday morning. He says initial information suggests the deputy was acting in self-defense.

State Police said in a statement the deputy was confronted by someone with a gun. The agency said the two got into a fight and both shot and wounded each other.

The second person was pronounced dead at the scene and the deputy was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Neither person was publicly identified.

