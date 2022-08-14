x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police officer in Lafayette run over, dragged by driver

An officer shot at the car but no one was struck. The driver was arrested.
Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Lafayette is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop.

Police in Lafayette say the officer was dragged 100 feet (30m) early Sunday morning.

Officers had tried to stop a car that was driving recklessly downtown around 1:30 a.m., Lafayette police spokeswoman Sgt. Robin Green said in a news release.

Green said the driver sped away but ran into a roadblock. He then reversed and struck the officer. An officer shot at the car but no one was struck.

Green said the officer who was run over had “severe” injuries, though he was stable.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force and operating while intoxicated.

RELATED: Inmates barricade themselves in part of Orleans Justice Center, send demand letter

RELATED: Judge rejects bond reduction request for teens accused of killing Linda Frickey

RELATED: 19-year-old Houma man arrested in connection with 2021 nightclub shooting

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13

Before You Leave, Check This Out