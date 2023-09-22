Officials brace for impact of saltwater intrusion in Plaquemines Parish

Crews working for the Army Corps of Engineers spent the day on the Mississippi River, south of Jesuit Bend, prepping dredge lines.

They will be used to help raise the height of an underwater barrier breached by saltwater on Friday. Officials say it jumped the sill, two days earlier than expected.

“They say it moves about a mile and a half a day, but obviously, it’s moving a little faster than that right there,” Plaquemines President Keith Hinkley said.

Hinkley expects the saltwater to impact all five water plants in the parish.

Their source of water is the Mississippi River. Each of the facilities is expected to receive a reverse osmosis filter to take salt out of the water. For now, the parish is also receiving fresh water from neighboring parishes.

“We are getting help from Jefferson Parish and we’re also getting help from Orleans Parish,” Hinkley said. “But that help is going to expire because as the wedge moves up it starts affecting their facilities as well.”

Ironton resident Wilkie Declouet hopes officials can find a way to keep sending fresh water into his community.

“I’m not waiting so I have a few cases of water here just to keep my family tied over,” Declouet said.

Past hurricanes and now an historic drought that has slowed the flow of the river, have taught Declouet and his neighbors, you can’t control Mother Nature.

“You can’t control her,” Declouet said. “You got to just stand back and watch and deal with the after effect. That’s where we’re at, right now.”

As saltwater now flows upriver toward New Orleans, St. Bernard may be the next parish to feel the effects.

Emergency Preparedness Director John Rahaim says the latest projections show saltwater affecting the parish October 19.

“We’re working with the Corps of Engineers to bring in 2, 1-million-gallon-a day reverse osmosis purification units to help reduce the salinity,” Rahaim said. “We’re looking at also tying into Orleans Parish near Jackson Barracks to bring in about 2 million gallons a day for Arabi and the hospital.

Rahaim promises the equipment will be in place before saltwater impacts St. Bernard.

“Unless we have a big heavy rainstorm up north to flush the river, it is imminent to St. Bernard and to Orleans and also Jefferson,” Rahaim said.