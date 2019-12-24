NEW ORLEANS — Less than a week after a school bush crash hurt nine students on their way to James M. Singleton Charter School, New Orleans officials are talking about how to prevent something like that from happening again.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's Chief of Staff John Pourciau was one of the officials speaking about the accident.

"We need additional partners when it comes to this," Pourciau said. "When you are talking about the safety of your kids, 'not my job' isn't good enough"

The Hammond Transportation bus that crashed never passed the New Orleans City Inspection. The driver was also denied a permit for a 2016 drug conviction, and Monday, WWLTV investigators learned that roughly 300 of the 740 school buses across the New Orleans School system do not meet inspection requirements.

"This is obviously vital," Pourciau said. "(It) is really important that our kids get to and from school safely, and we need to make sure everyone is working to make sure that happens. That's the school board. That's the bus companies, and that's the schools themselves."

Monday, the director of the New Orleans Safety and Permits Department, Zachary Smith said he wanted to see the Orleans Parish School Board put schools that have bad buses on official notice.

"What is important to know is that there will be an aggressive push in the next semester, but something that can be done concretely is making sure the school board gets official correspondence to these schools," Smith said. "Letting them know 'you are now put on notice. You're putting kids in jeopardy."

The Orleans Parish School Board did not get back to WWLTV with a comment Monday, but last week, Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis sais he was considering policy changes.

"We will implement additional policies around transportation and demand that schools and their bus providers actively work with the city to get buses inspected," Lewis said during a school board meeting Wednesday.

When asked if an inspection would have prevented the issues that led to the school bus crash Wednesday, city officials said it was too soon to tell.

