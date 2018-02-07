Firework stands say Wednesday will be the busiest day of the year, but firefighters say they will be just as busy responding to firework related accidents.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District gets called out every year for firework-related accidents.

"The calls do increase this time of year because of fireworks, whether that be medical emergencies, whether that be fires,” St. Tammany Parish Fire Prevention Officer Jason Gaubert said.

He reiterated the importance of following the warnings and directions listed on the fireworks boxes. He also says to find a safe, open place to set fireworks off.

"Shoot them in the street, dry flat surfaces,” Gaubert said. “Don't shoot them indoors."

And keep them out of the hands of children.

"First and foremost we really urge just adults only to shoot fireworks,” Gaubert said.

Factory Annex on the West Bank agrees with that.

He also warns that even something small, like a sparkler, can be dangerous as they hit 200 degrees, hot enough to melt metal.

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL