New Orleans officials take aim at violent crime with more cameras

"Our residents shouldn't be afraid to go to a convenience store or to stop and get gas. We need to be laser-focused on stopping violent crime in our city."

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials announced Thursday one of the ways they're addressing the rise of violent crime across the city: More surveillance cameras.

Residents in parts of the city have seen an uptick in carjackings and other violent crimes, leaving New Orleans families living in fear, a statement from officials said.

Note: The video above is from 2018

The plan calls for adding 70 surveillance cameras to the city's existing network of cameras, which is monitored 24/7 by the city's Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Office.

"The people of New Orleans are very aware that we've seen an increase in violent crimes since the end of the pandemic," Councilmember Kristin Palmer said. "Our residents shouldn't be afraid to go to a convenience store or to stop and get gas. We need to be laser-focused on stopping violent crime in our city. I'm not going to just accept families living in fear."

The New Orleans City Council decided Thursday to add $500,000 more to a 2020 plan introduced by Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen that was supposed to expand the number of surveillance cameras in New Orleans East.

The new funds would be added to the previously planned $500,000 investment to expand cameras across the city rather than just in New Orleans East.

"New Orleans East is experiencing unacceptable increases in violence, and District E residents deserve to feel safe," Nguyen said. "This financial investment to expand technology and resources will help keep our residents safe and bring criminals to justice. I am committed to working with New Orleans police to ensure the additional crime cameras will go to high volume crime areas in New Orleans East."

Each of the city's districts will get 12 new surveilance cameras, but New Orleans East will get 22. The $1 million investment will also pay for connecting the camera's to the city's Real-Time Crime Center as well as the staffing required to monitor those cameras.

Officals said the city's seen a 51 percent increase in shootings & a 45 percent increase in aggrevated assaults, which are mostly assualts with a weapon.

"The families here with me today are victims of violent crime," Nguyen said. "They have had no closure and no justice for the loss of their loved ones. Putting more money into the City's Crime Camera Program will give us one more tool to keep our residents and neighborhoods safe."

The money comes from the city's Entergy Settlment Fund — money from fines the city levied against Entergy after an independent investigation found the company used paid actors during public meetings to sway city policy.