Ohio dog wins contest to be this year's Cadbury Bunny

Annie Rose, an English Doodle from Cincinnati, beat nine other finalists to represent the popular chocolate brand this Easter.

The dog will take home a $5,000 cash prize and will star in the 2022 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial. A sneak peek of the commercial can be seen here.

Annie Rose would visit nursing homes and performed window visits throughout the pandemic, bringing a little bit of joy to residents who were unable to have company.

"We can't thank everyone enough for voting for our very own Annie Rose and making her the next Cadbury Bunny, especially her doodle families and friends who went over and beyond," said Lori R., Annie Rose's owner. "Our community rallied behind and supported her just as she has for them for years as a therapy dog. All of us are still shocked by the news but can't wait to get Annie Rose those iconic Cadbury Bunny ears."