Some neighbors who live in the shadow of the sprawling Ochsner Medical Complex in Old Jefferson are pushing back against the hospital’s latest expansion plans.

Residents attended a town hall meeting Tuesday afternoon to voice their concerns.

Les Riess has lived on Rio Vista Avenue in Old Jefferson for the past 30 years. He complains Ochsner’s recent expansion along Jefferson Highway is out of scale and out of character with the surrounding neighborhood.

“I feel like we're that old horror movie The Blob, where Ochsner just keeps on expanding and engulfing things,” Riess said.

Rio Vista neighbor Kevin Hingle agrees.

“They want to knock down more of our neighborhood, pushing the locals out who have been here, some of them most of the whole lives,” Hingle said.

Both neighbors oppose Ochsner’s latest zoning request. Hospital officials are asking Jefferson Parish to allow them to knock down ten homes Ochsner owns near the corners of Betz, Deckbar and Jefferson Highway to build a new parking lot.

Ochsner assistant vice president Emily Arata said the lot is needed to better serve emergency room patients.

“We know that the tree canopy is part of the charm of Old Jefferson. This plan maintains all the live oak trees on the site and we'll also plant 50 new trees on the site,” Arata said.

Ochsner is preparing to open seven new floors to its west tower.

It recently expanded both across from the hospitals main campus and down the street with a new rehab facility where the Old Jefferson Plaza used to be.

“This $360 million investment is helping to create new jobs and it's also increasing property values in this area,” Arata said.

In doing so, some people complain the hospital runs the risk of destroying their unique neighborhood.

“Since they built this thing, we can't see the sunrise from our yards anymore,”Riess said.

Neighbors also complain Ochsner’s expansion has also led to traffic backups on Causeway and Jefferson Highway.



