The woman accused of drunk driving and causing the crash that killed a Mississippi man on the Causeway last year pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide Tuesday, according to officials.

Olivia Matte, 28, also pleaded guilty to vehicular negligent injury and careless driving in connection with the crash that killed 37-year-old James Blackmond, authorities with the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said.

MORE: Causeway crash victim's family outraged at DWI suspect's release on bond

The crash also hurt Blackmond's brother-in-law, who was with him on the way to a job in Port Fourchon. It was Matte's third DWI in less than a year.

Officials said Matte's blood-alcohol content was .216, close to three times higher than the state legal limit.

Judge Glenn Ansardi allowed Matte to remain free on bond after her plea, denying prosecutors' request that she be put in jail while awaiting her sentencing.

Matte's sentencing is set for Nov. 15.

© Exclusive to WWL