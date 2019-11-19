NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana's Office of Motor Vehicles will reopen at noon Tuesday after an attempted ransomware attack left many of the state's internal computer systems shut down Monday.

OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain said the delayed opening will allow employees enough time to ensure all public systems are ready for service.

"While many systems are back online, the public is asked to refrain from non-critical OMW tasks today as technicians continue to restore full service," St. Germain said.

The cyberattack was discovered Monday and disrupted business operations and online services across nearly every state agency. All 79 Office of Motor Vehicles across Louisiana, including the one in New Orleans, were unable to do business.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office says some services started returning Monday afternoon. But it could take days to restore all websites and online operations.

Edwards’ office says the Office of Technology Services identified a “cybersecurity threat” that affected some computer servers. The office took all its servers offline as a precaution.

The threat was discovered two days after Louisiana’s election for governor when the Secretary of State’s website was a vital link for information.

The governor said no data was lost in the attempted attack and the state did not pay a ransom. State police and federal agencies are investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.