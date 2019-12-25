PEARL RIVER, La. — This Christmas Eve, one local restaurant just outside Pearl River served their community by feeding everyone for free.

Along Highway 41, Big D's kitchen was busy Christmas Eve, so you might be surprised to hear the restaurant was actually closed for businesses all day.

Instead, the family-owned restaurant served the community in another way.

"I think God instilled this in me," said Big D's owner, Debbie Singletary who pays for the meals.

Big D is her husband. He and other family members volunteer their time to cook warm meals for anyone who comes by.

"It's unlimited," Singletary said. "Tell me how many you need and that's what we give."

This is the fifth year they've cooked and donated meals that include turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, green beans, dessert, and a roll.

They ended up feeding about 200 people.

"It's not just for the homeless," Singletary said. "It's for everyone."

On Christmas Eve, Big D's also delivered meals to the elderly, people with disabilities, and anyone else who couldn't stop by to pick up their free meal. They delivered about 60 meals Tuesday.

"I've been so blessed, and I just chose to give back to the people that have helped me," Singletary said.

For some on Christmas Eve, this gesture means more than just a warm meal.

"That's too nice of you all because, you know, I don't know if I'm going to have anybody," said one woman who received a meal.