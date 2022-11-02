On the Road: Tangipahoa Parish

Our morning team broadcasted from Tangipahoa Parish, highlighting the attractions that make this area so unique.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Manchac, LA:

Middendorf's Restaurant is famous for its catfish and you can now find it in two locations, Manchac and Slidell. Chef Horst Pfeifer and his wife bought the place after Hurricane Katrina. When they're not at the restaurant, you can find the couple at their home in Tangipahoa Parish on a 30 acre animal refuge. WWL's Eric Paulsen takes us there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ponchatoula, LA:

Ponchatoula has several nicknames, among them are “Strawberry Capital of the World” and “America’s Antique City”. Specializing in antiques was a way officials there though they’d be able to help bring in some money. It got the name in 1989 after a push by the Chamber of Commerce. City leaders say after only one year, occupancy grew from nearly zero to nearly 80%. Sales tax revenue grew 12% in just the first nine months.

“Things you don’t see no more,” said Brenda Ernst, who owns a shop. “A lot of people come in here oh my grandmother had that, I never realized it because I don’t see it anymore.”

Ernst says each antique shop in the city is unique, helping to make them all special. Ponchatoula became part of the Louisiana Main Street Program.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kentwood, LA:

Callie Richardson met her husband, Charlie, when one of her horses got sick. When Charlie showed up to help with the horse, he recommended Callie meet him everyday for two weeks to soak the horses feet as treatment.

A week later, Charlie told Callie it was just arthritis, so they weren’t really doing anything to help. However, the ruse worked! About a year later they were engaged. But Callie Richardson took it to a whole new level. When she couldn’t find the perfect venue she had always pictured, she decided to build it.

“I couldn't find anything in Louisiana,” said Callie. “So I kind of saw some other venues in Texas and Virginia and I kind of had this design in my head in what I wanted it took look like, so I pitched the idea to my mom.”

It was a race to finish the "White Magnolia" in time for Charlie and Callie's wedding. They built it in about 6.5 months working 12-to-14 hours a day non-stop.

“The week before my wedding we were like staying up all night painting and trying to get it finished,” said Callie. “We laid sod two days before my wedding.”



Charlie and Callie did most of the work themselves. Charlie had always been handy and the two just figured things out as they went along. Callie's grandfather cut all the beams holding the barn up on his sawmill and did the flooring.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hammond, LA

The Krewe of Omega is ready to ride in Hammond after cancelling many events and the parade last year because of the pandemic. For every krewe its all about the signature throw, and if you're at the parade, you want a little alligator stuffed animal. Each member only gets a limited amount to throw. The parade is February 18th at 6:30 p.m.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Husser, LA