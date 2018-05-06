A home in causing a bit of controversy in the Treme neighborhood.

The three-bedroom shotgun was built using affordable housing grants, but now it’s an Airbnb, going for at least $400 a night.

"In the last year, it's every other house, right here on this block which is drastic,” Treme resident Jeff Warner said.

According to a story first reported by The Lens, the Dumaine Street home was originally one of the historic homes that used to be on the side of the V.A. Hospital. It was preserved by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration and moved to the Treme neighborhood.

The house was eventually torn down by the owners, Providence Community Housing, without permission from the city, The Lens reported.

It was rebuilt using public affordable housing money. Then, the house was purchased by a single low-income owner for $180,000. Last month, the owner sold it to a man who owns at least 14 total short-term rentals in the 7th Ward and Treme. It sold for $290,000.

"There were no covenants or whether or not she could sell it in a certain time period. She did sell it legally. But when the house was sold the soft second money was paid back,” Kristin Palmer, New Orleans City Council Member of District C, said.

Last month, Council member Palmer came up with a measure that imposed a nine-month moratorium on certain Airbnb licenses and renewals while a study is done to determine the effects of the rentals.

She wants to prevent large investors from driving out permanent residents, but admits it’s all about a balancing act.

"I think short term-rentals could be used as a catalyst for reinvestment and revitalization. I think oversation can then be a detriment,” she said.

Neighbors like Warner miss knowing their neighbors, but he points to nearby abandoned homes that have been getting snatched up and remodeled.

“This house right here, it's getting worked but it's going to be an Airbnb nothing would ever happen on it unless it's the Airbnb money,” Warner said.

