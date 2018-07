NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Algiers Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard.

Police said one man was shot in the foot and the other man was shot in the abdomen. One of the men later died at an area hospital. The matter is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL