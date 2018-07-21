JEFFERSON PARISH— The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

Officials were called out at about 10:15p.m., to the 6900 block of Westbank Expressway in Marrero, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police describe the victim as a 24-year-old black male.

The man died from his injuries after being brought the hospital, police say.

Deputies do not know the motive or suspect at this time.

If anyone has information on this homicide they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.

