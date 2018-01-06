Police say one man is dead and another is hurt after a double shooting in New Orleans East late Thursday night.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. near the intersection of Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway.
Officers arriving at the scene found one man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he later died.
A second man with a gunshot wound later arrived at a hospital by car. The second man is listed in critical condition
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the man’s name at a later time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.