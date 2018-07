NEW ORLEANS— Police are investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward, that left one man in the hospital.

Police say they heard the call of shots fired just before 1:00 a.m., in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard.

Responders found a man with a gunshot wound to the thigh and was later brought to the hospital by car.

No further details are available at this time.

If anyone has information on this shooting they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.

