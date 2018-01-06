NEW ORLEANS- One of a kind. Well Respected. Down to Earth. Those are just some of the fond words those in the New Orleans restaurant world use when you ask them about Ella Brennan.

When word spread about her passing today, those she mentored like Tory McPhail instantly felt her loss.

"Ella meant the world. As a teenage kid from a small farming town in Washington State, I never truly understood what I was getting myself into," McPhail said.

McPhail has been the Executive Chef at Commander's Palace for the past 16 years.

"She taught me how to be a southern gentleman. To embrace the folks of New Orleans and help carrying on the tradition she laid out for us decades ago," McPhail said.

For 60 years, Brennan's family has helped define New Orleans Creole Cuisine.

Throughout those years, Brennan developed life-long friendships with some of the city's most notable culinary artists.

"I'm gonna miss her. It's a hard blow for me. And it should be a hard blow for this entire city," Leah Chase said.

Chase, owner of Dooky Chase Restaurant, says for decades one thing she could always count on was Brennan having her back.

"You know, she didn't say, well, I'm not going to help her because she might rise up and be better than me or something stupid like that. NO! She had that much confidence in herself! And that is what I loved about her," Chase said.

It is that confidence and warming presence restaurant tycoon Susan Spicer noticed when she entered the industry in the early 1980's.

More than anything, Spicer says Brennan helped chang the game by paving the way for women in the industry.

"She knew the business backwards and forwards. She was in the dining room, but she also worked with the Chef's to create those dishes," Spicer said. "The fact that she went where really no female had really gone before. I mean, you had your Madam Begaue and women in the culinary industry who stood out here and there, but Ella really did it all."

Though Brennan's light may have left this world, there is no doubt her impact on this city will never dim.

"I hope her stars are all bright in heaven, because I don't think she got all the credit that she deserved on earth," Chase said.

