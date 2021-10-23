x
1 dead, 7 wounded in mass shooting at off-campus party near FVSU

Fort Valley State says its homecoming parade, which was scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, has been canceled.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and seven others are injured after an overnight shooting in Fort Valley.

The GBI says it happened at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University at 603 Carver Drive -- about two blocks off campus.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says 27-year-old Tyler French died around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The GBI says French did not attend Fort Valley State. But the university says some students attended the party. None of them have life-threatening injuries.

Rooks says several other victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Their identities have not been released yet.

Fort Valley State University spokeswoman Mechell McCrary says the school's Saturday morning homecoming parade has been canceled. She also says there will increased security for today's homecoming football game.

Fort Valley State went on lockdown after the shooting, but lockdown has been lifted, the schools says.

The GBI and other investigators are still on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

