NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed in and another has been detained and was being questioned in Madisonville Wednesday evening a police spokesperson said.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff deputies went to a Madisonville home because a fight was reported. During the fight, one person died.

The fight happened at a home near the intersection of Bedico Creek Boulevard and Louisiana Highway 1085.

A STPSO spokesperson said they're still investigating the fight.

