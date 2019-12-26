NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed in and another has been detained and was being questioned in Madisonville Wednesday evening a police spokesperson said.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff deputies went to a Madisonville home because a fight was reported. During the fight, one person died.
The fight happened at a home near the intersection of Bedico Creek Boulevard and Louisiana Highway 1085.
A STPSO spokesperson said they're still investigating the fight.
