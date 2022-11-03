One person rescued from Hammond house fire

It happened around midnight last night on Calvary Street off Old Baton Rouge Highway in Hammond authorities say.

HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters in Hammond battled a massive house fire where a person had to be rescued from the burning home.

STRUCTURE FIRE RESIDENTIAL with Entrapment At Approximately 11:53pm Hammond Firefighters were dispatched to a... Posted by Hammond Fire Dept on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

When firefighters arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. As the fire was being extinguished firefighters did a search of the burning structure and found one victim inside. The person was removed by rescuers and taken to the North Oaks Medical Center in stable condition.