NEW ORLEANS -- One person is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning, police say.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Rendon Street just before 1 a.m.

Police said the victim was expected to live, but no other information was released.

A suspect or motive was not named.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL