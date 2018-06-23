NEW ORLEANS -- One person is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning, police say.

The shooting happened at the corner of South Lopez Street and Martin Luther Boulevard just before 1 a.m.

According to an initial report from NOPD, a 17-year-old boy was leaving a club when a black Escalade drove past and someone shot at him from the vehicle.

Police said the victim was expected to live.

A suspect or motive was not named.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL