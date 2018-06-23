NEW ORLEANS -- One person is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning, police say.
The shooting happened at the corner of South Lopez Street and Martin Luther Boulevard just before 1 a.m.
According to an initial report from NOPD, a 17-year-old boy was leaving a club when a black Escalade drove past and someone shot at him from the vehicle.
Police said the victim was expected to live.
A suspect or motive was not named.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
