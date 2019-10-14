NEW ORLEANS — One person is still missing after the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed Saturday morning. Bodies of two of the workers were found inside and rescue crews are still searching for another person. Rescue efforts have stopped for the night, due to safety concerns.

"We have someone we have not located and can't get to where we think they might be," said New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell

Rescue efforts are still the focus. A crane is putting the building in jeopardy of collapsing again, keeping rescue teams from getting to some areas.

"Our goal here is to continue making the scene safe so we can continue getting into this building deeper and deeper for rescue purposes," McConnell said.

Engineers were brought in to evaluate the building. Workers are assembling a large crane to try and stabilize the building.

Two people are confirmed dead. One the bodies has been recovered from the site. A third person is still missing. Since Saturday afternoon, the Urban Search and Rescue team has been in rescue mode to locate the victims.

"Most of that has occurred all below the eighth floor," McConnell said. "Everything above that is what collapsed and is very unstable so we're not prepared to put people in that area until that crane is secure."

As they continue this effort into Monday morning, people in New Orleans will be heading back to work. Several blocks are closed around the collapse zone so leave early because you'll experience lots of traffic.

"I'm asking employers to be patient with your employees," said New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

Schools and buss services have been told to be patient. Kids will have normal pickup time, but may get home later than normal.

"Traffic will be a problem and we want everyone to have a level of understanding and patience," said NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. "Normal bus pickup time may be delayed."

Twenty-six RTA bus lines meet in the area and will be relocated, likely for weeks.

"Really give yourself extra time tomorrow," said RTA CEO Alex Wiggins.