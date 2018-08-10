One of the men charged in connection with the killing an armored truck guard outside of a Mid-City bank last year is expected to plead guilty, a sign that he is cooperating with prosecutors.

Deltoine Scott, 25, is set to appear at a change-of-plea hearing at federal court Tuesday morning. He had pleaded not guilty to his alleged role in the death of Loomis employee Jimmy McBride during a botched robbery attempt on May 31, 2017.

Scott is charged alongside Jerome Kieffer – who had been his friend – and that man's father, Armstead Kieffer. They are scheduled to go to trial Oct. 22.

Scott faces charges of attempted bank robbery resulting in death, using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence that resulted in death, and making false statements to a federal agent.

It is not clear what charges Scott might plead to during the hearing.

Scott and Jerome Kieffer are accused of ambushing McBride and two of his colleagues as part of a botched robbery at the Campus Federal branch in the 400 block of South Galvez Street. They exchanged gunfire with one Loomis employee, and McBride died a short time later.

The robbers fled without taking a dollar. Armstead Kieffer allegedly served as a lookout.

Prosecutors have never publicly said exactly who they suspect shot McBride, 33. But they decided not to pursue the death penalty against Scott and the Kieffers, which could mean McBride was killed by friendly fire.

The Kieffers have pleaded not guilty. Jerome Kiefer is represented by Nicole Burdette and Jason Williams, the New Orleans City Council member. The attorney for Armstead Kieffer is John Fuller.

New Orleans Advocate reporter Ramon Antonion Vargas contributed to this report.

© 2018 WWL