Opa! Here's how you can Greek Fest in place this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The 47th annual Greek Fest would have been held this weekend along Bayou St. John, but like other big festivals this year, they will have to wait until next year to join together again, at least physically. Instead, the festival is coming to you this year for Greek Festing in Place.

Much like Jazz Festing in Place, WWOZ 90.7 FM and Greek Fest are encouraging you to celebrate at home.

"We're literally putting this together at the last minute," WWOZ General Manager Beth Arroyo Utterback said.

On Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., tune into WWOZ to celebrate with a special tribute hosted by Cousin Dimitri, who will bring a mix of traditional and contemporary Greek music. WWOZ is also posting recipes from Greek Fest so you can make them at home.

"We're going to be giving the history of the Greeks in New Orleans which is a very interesting history, and celebrate the music," Utterback said.

Dress up, try the recipes, and share your pictures with others on social media all weekend long.

"If the Greek Fest had happened their theme was going to be 'eat drink and dance' so we're inviting everyone out there to eat drink and dance with WWOZ. Opa!" Utterback said.

Greek Fest is hopeful they'll be able to return in 2021.

