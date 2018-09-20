Travelers will have to wait until after next year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to use the new terminal at the Louis Armstrong International Airport, according to a report,

The New Orleans Advocate says the latest delay was caused by the need to install another sewage pipe at the new terminal, a fix costing $7.5 million.

This marks the third time the opening of the terminal will be pushed back from its original date in May, the report said.

You can read more about this story by clicking here to visit our partner’s site at The New Orleans Advocate.

