The New Orleans City Council received more information about why the opening of the new airport terminal at the Louis Armstrong International Airport has been pushed back to May 2019.

The new terminal was supposed to open in February.

Officials say a faulty sewer line is to blame after video inspection found the issue in June. The sewer line is needed to provide drainage and elimination of sewage for the entire terminal.

Work on the new terminal is expected to wrap up in April in time for the opening in May.

Airport officials say the opening will be worth the wait.

“It's different reasons the facility is important but without the demand, it wouldn't drive traffic on its own,” Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation said.

The new terminal will feature more parking, 8,000 spaces to be exact, and more food options. Some of them will be The Munch Factory, Shake Shack, City Greens, Chick-fil-A, PJ's coffee and Starbucks.

