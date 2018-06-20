NEW ORLEANS - "We're actually trying to change a bad law," Rep. Steve Scalise said.

Speaking with reporters in Washington D.C., Majority Whip Steve Scalise says immigration reform is a major priority.

"I wish Democrats would join with us by the way in supporting the bill that actually fixes this problem instead of going and giving speeches about how bad it is and then voting against the policy that actually fixes it. We're going to fix this problem. We're going to fix the bill right now. I'm glad we have the President's support," Rep. Steve Scalise said.

Tuesday night, Scalise and other lawmakers discussed border security and immigration reform in a meeting with congressional leaders and President Trump.

But the Trump Administration's "Zero Tolerance" immigration policy is forcing the criminal prosecution of every person coming across the border, and that's triggering the separation of children and parents.

Aaron Ahlquist, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League wrote a letter to Representative Steve Scalise's office Tuesday, demanding he take a tougher stand.

See below for the letter Ahlquist sent Scalise:

ADL Letter to Rep Scalise on Zero Tolerance Policy by WWLTVWebteam on Scribd

"This basically articulates the request to Representative Scalise that hey, we need you to use your position of leadership to start pushing! And if this remains a partisan issue then we're in a lot of trouble," Ahlquist said.

Ahlquist is calling on Scalise to support legislative action to stop the separation of families. He says seeing the images of what's happening to thousands of children is heartbreaking.

"To hear the sounds of children crying. To hear the stories of aid workers or personnel not being allowed to touch or reach out or to comfort the children, to read stories of the conditions in which those children are existing..I mean it's horrifying," Ahlquist said.

Ahlquist says what is happening at the border is cruel punishment for families looking for a better life.

"The load of experience and trauma that they're fleeing from, we're adding to that, and that will absolutely impact their mental, emotional and physical health," Ahlquist said.

Scalise's office tells Eyewitness News the Representative supports bills to end the separation of families.

Ahlquist just hopes lawmakers can come together and remember the real people suffering everyday.

"There's nothing, that should fall on a partisan divide in how we treat children and how we treat family and the sanctity of the family," Ahlquist said.

