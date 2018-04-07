New Orleans residents spent the day enjoying all the 4th of July staples.

“Watermelon and hot dogs and Plum Street snowballs, that's my favorite part it really is,” Sheryl Weinberg said.

While some celebrated with something sweet, Bill Hatchett celebrated the only way he knows how.

"I love the smell of napalm in the morning,” Hatchett said.

Hatchett is in charge of putting together the dueling barge fireworks display and every year there are a few hiccups along the way.

"I told my guys you're either baking in the sun or dealing with rain or both,” Hatchett said.

This year it was both but the crew planned around the storms across the metro area and today they are ready to go, setting up thousands of firework shells for tonight

“Everything is synched to music, choreographed, it takes hundreds of hours to choreograph it how you want,” Hatchett said.

The stage is now set for another great show this evening.

“We're in good shape, we're right on schedule with time to spare,” Hatchett said.

Residents are excited but no one is as excited as the man who puts it all together.

“We sit back and watch it with everyone else and see the magic in the sky,” Hatchett said.

