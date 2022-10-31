Brake tag crackdown has New Orleans drivers lining up

A citywide crackdown on brake tags begins tomorrow.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — If you’re one of the many driving around with an expired inspection sticker in New Orleans, now is the time to get right with the law.

A citywide crackdown on brake tags has been set for Tuesday.

You can be ticketed on a public street if your tag isn’t current.

“That I didn’t know," Morris Price said. “I was glad to find that out and I’m glad I came in today.”

Monday, Price waited at Delta Fuel on South Claiborne Avenue for an inspection.

Ann Gibson was a few cars ahead of him.

“Well, I’m going to be safe,” Gibson said. “I may even pay for two years.”

Vehicle inspector Abedali Ali said the pending crackdown may be why his lines were so long.

“Definitely, today, I’m very busy, car after car," Ali said.

If you have an expired brake tag, now is the time to get current. The city is waiving the $2 per month late fee until the end of November.

So, what does an inspection sticker cost in New Orleans?

“Twenty-five for one year, fifty for two years, Ali said.

Drivers pulled over by police are charged about $200 for an invalid tag because the violation is considered a moving violation.

Owners of parked cars cited for the same reason pay just $30 for the initial fine.

Another word to the wise, make sure your car can pass inspection before you wait in a long line.

Gibson had an issue.

“I’m getting my brake tag, but I’m missing part of the light on my taillight which I have actually in my trunk, in a box to get installed,” she said.

Drivers have a one-month grace period to get an inspection sticker after it expires.