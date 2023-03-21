New Orleans mayor recall signatures delivered to Governor’s Office

Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters staff members delivered boxes of certified recall petition signatures to the governor's office on Tuesday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The signatures in the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell are counted and delivered to the Governor’s Office in Baton Rouge according to the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters.

Staff members delivered boxes of certified recall petition signatures Tuesday morning.

The Registrar of Voters Office has not yet released the final tally of signatures, but recall organizers need to collect nearly 45,000 names to force a referendum on Mayor Cantrell.

In a released statement the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters Office said:

“The Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters Office has completed its certification of the recall petition of the Mayor of New Orleans. The Registrar has transported the original signed and dated recall petition from New Orleans to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge. The Registrar arrived at the Capitol around 9:15 a.m. A representative from the Governor’s office will now receive and secure the recall petition documents, which include the original signatures on the recall petition. The Secretary of State Compliance Officers have escorted the Registrar and her staff to the Capitol for safe and secure delivery. Every document received from the organizers has been reviewed and certified twice.”

NOLATOYA.org co-founder Eileen Carter said Monday that the organization had secured more than 49,000 signatures on its petition for a recall election.

The campaign filed a lawsuit against the Orleans Parish Registrar claiming that more than 30,000 voters listed voters in the parish have either moved out of the state or to another parish within the state. The numbers are important to the campaign as it tries to reach the threshold of signatures needed to get a recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell on the ballot.

Last week, organizers said they were 1,029 signatures shy of the signatures they needed to acquire.