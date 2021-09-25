New Orleans: Multiple I-10 ramps closed Saturday morning for inspection

LADOTD crews are inspecting several portions of the I-10, including some on-ramps, Saturday morning. Those areas will be closed to traffic for at least an hour each.

NEW ORLEANS — Several portions and ramps along the I-10 in the New Orleans area will be closed Saturday morning for inspections, according to a statement from Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development said.

Here's a list of those ramps and when they'll be closed.

Eastbound I-10, from US90B split to US90 merge - left lane closed Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 7:00 AM until 8:00 AM; for bridge inspection.

Westbound I-10, entrance-ramp at N. Claiborne Avenue – closed on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM for bridge inspection. Alternate route: Entrance-ramp at Orleans Avenue

Westbound I-10 Entrance-ramp at Elysian Fields - short-duration intermittent closures on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM; for bridge inspection. Alternate route: Entrance-ramp at Orleans Avenue

Eastbound I-10 Entrance-ramp at Esplanade Avenue - short-duration intermittent closures on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM; for bridge inspection. Alternate route: Entrance-ramp at N. Claiborne Avenue

Westbound and Eastbound I-10, between Canal Street and I-610, merge - short-duration intermittent rolling multi-lane closure on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM; for bridge inspection.

New Orleans drivers were stuck in traffic on the I-10 Friday as well because a gantry fell and blocked all westbound lanes near the West End off-ramp.

First reports from NOPD investigators at the scene said the dump truck driver lost control while they were driving eastbound, hitting the guardrail. Afterward, the dump truck caused the gantry to fall onto a vehicle and block traffic.