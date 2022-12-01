Orleans Parish Sheriff Hutson announces pay raises for OPSO deputies

However, deputies who received pay raises since May 2022 and new administrative hires will not see a bump in their hourly pay.

NEW ORLEANS — Hourly pay wages will soon go up for most Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.

On Thursday, Sheriff Susan Hutson reported that starting on Dec. 8, all eligible hourly workers at the Sheriff’s Office will receive an additional $2.43 per hour, increasing their hourly pay from $15.57 per hour to $18 per hour.

“I promised to fight for deputy pay increases, and thanks to everyone who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with me, I’m delivering on that promise. I also want to thank the New Orleans City Council for recognizing how critical our security workforce is to the administration of criminal justice. Investing in our deputies is really an investment in public safety for all New Orleanians,” Sheriff Hutson says.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office says Sheriff Hutson is asking for the New Orleans City Council to support an increase in pay and benefits for sheriff’s office staff workers. If supported, it would include a five percent longevity bonus, 100 percent employer-paid healthcare, and a $2 per hour shift differential for working the second shift in the jail.