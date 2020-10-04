NEW ORLEANS — A victim was shot Thursday night in the Hollygrove neighborhood, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affair's Division said.

The shooting happened around 10:52 p.m. near Monroe and Nelson streets, a block away from S Claiborne Avenue and Leonidas Street.

When NOPD officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

"It is unclear at this time whether the victim is male or female, and the extend of his or her injuries," the statement said.

A crew with Emergency Medical Services took the victim to a hospital.

The statement said there was no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated periodically. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

