Looking to beat the heat? N.O. swimming pools are open Labor Day

NEW ORLEANS — People in New Orleans looking to escape the heat this Labor Day can take a dip in one of four NORD public swimming pools.

The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission will open a select number of pools on Monday, Sept. 4. This is the first year NORD will open any of its facilities during the Labor Day holiday.

Officials say due to the holiday falling on a Monday and the current modified summer pool schedules, there is an increased need to provide residents with additional opportunities to cool off and enjoy aquatics recreation over the holiday.

NORD will open four city pools on Monday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The pools that will be open and fully staffed include:

Federal City outdoor pool: 2200 Constitution St. (Westbank)

Gert Town indoor pool: 3411 Broadway St.

Sanchez indoor pool: 1616 Fats Domino Ave.

Joe W. Brown indoor pool: 5601 Read Blvd.

Other aquatics and recreation facilities will remain closed.