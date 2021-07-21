1-alarm fire at NOLA mansion reportedly owned by Beyoncé

"If they hadn't gotten it under control, it could have been worse," a spokesperson said.

NEW ORLEANS — A Garden District home reportedly owned by couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, caught fire on Wednesday, according to our partners at Nola.com.

The article states the fire was reported at about 6:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Harmony Street.

Twenty-two firefighters responded to the 1-alarm fire and got it under control just after 7 p.m., according to Nola.com.

"If they hadn't gotten it under control, it could have been worse," a spokesperson said.

Nola.com said the cause of the fire is not known at the moment but the three-story house has been owned by Sugarcane Park LLC, the management company owned by Beyoncé, since 2015.

The location was built in 1926 by the Westminster Presbyterian Church then later used as a ballet school, according to the article.