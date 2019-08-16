NEW ORLEANS — A youth is in custody after a "security incident" prompted a lockdown at New Orleans' Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the city said the incident was resolved without violence but did not give additional details "due to the privacy concerns regarding juveniles."

New Orleans Police Department call logs show that police were dispatched to the center at 9:02 p.m. and but the scene was not cleared until 11:58 p.m.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell also visited the center to speak to staff.

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.