1 dead following shootout with New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead following a shootout with New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals on Thursday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Robertson Street as officers and U.S. Marshals were serving a "high-risk" warrant for a person wanted for second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

The police department said officers made contact with the wanted individual who was armed. After attempting to negotiate a surrender, police say the suspect displayed a weapon and officers and marshals opened fire, killing the suspect.

A police source tells WWL-TV that the NOPD's Violent Offender Warrant Squad was at an apartment complex when someone fired at officers from an elevated position. The officers returned fire and the suspect was killed, though its unclear who fired the fatal shots, the source said.

Thursday morning's shooting is the fifth time this year and second time this week that an NOPD officer called a Signal 108, indicating an officer's life was in danger. The shooting comes less than 48 hours after NOPD officers shot and wounded a suspect near the Lafitte Greenway in another exchange of gunfire. No officers were injured in that shooting on Tuesday night. The suspect's injuries in that shooting were said to be non-life-threatening.

