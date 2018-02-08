NEW ORLEANS - The contents of the time capsule recovered during the removal of the base of the P.G.T. Beauregard monument will be revealed to the public Friday, according to a news release from Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser's office.

The reveal will occur at 10 a.m. at 1000 Chartres Street in New Orleans.

The monument to Beauregard was removed a year ago. Just last month the massive base of the monument was taken down, revealing a time capsule, that, according to Times-Picayune records, was placed on November 14, 1913.

The article says that the contents include: Confederate States Seal, Confederate and United States flags, photos of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, Johnston, Moorman, Washington Artillery and Confederate monuments, copies of the daily papers and badges and souvenirs related to the Confederacy.

The contents appear to be badly water damaged. The damage could have taken place during Hurricane Katrina as the area where the statue resided was full of several feet of water.

