12 cats die in Esplanade Ave fire, 2 men rescued: NOFD

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were rescued from a fire on Esplanade Avenue Thursday morning, but 12 cats living inside the building died in the blaze.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, firefighters were called out to the corner of Esplanade and N. Roman Street just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Firefighters learned that there may have been people trapped in the building and began their search. According to NOFD, two men were rescued from the rear second-floor balcony. One of them, the property's owner, told firefighters that he owned several cats.

Firefighters found all 12 cats and attempted to resuscitate them, but none of them survived the fire, according to NOFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

