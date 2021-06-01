12 homeless, 1 hurt after 3-alarm fire in Central City

The fire was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. at a two-story, four-unit camel-backed home at 2000 Saint Andrew Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a three-alarm fire that left 12 people homeless and 1 man with burns early Wednesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. at a two-story, four-unit camel-backed home at 2000 Saint Andrew Street. Firefighters arriving at the scene found flames extending from the first floor and the possibility that people were still trapped inside.

After calling for help from another crew, firefighters determined that all residents were accounted for. Firefighters say one man who lived in the apartment where the fire started had burns to his hand and arm. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No firefighters were injured while battling the flames. The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents who lost their homes.

The NOFD said the “stubborn” fire was brought under control just before 6 a.m.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.