12,000 without power on the Westbank, outages stretch from Algiers to Harvey

According to the utility company, outages stretch from Algiers to Terrytown down to Harvey and Gretna.

NEW ORLEANS — A power outage has cut electricity to thousands of people on the Westbank Saturday, as preparations begin for the possibility of severe weather next week.

The outage is affecting nearly 12,500 people, according to the Entergy outage map.

According to the utility company, outages stretch from Algiers to Terrytown down to Harvey and Gretna.

Entergy spokesperson Lee Sabatini said crews have isolated the cause of the outage to one substation powering the area, but the crews have not found the cause of the outage yet.

Without a cause, Entergy doesn't have a concrete timeline for when power will be restored, but has broadly estimated that electricity will be restored to most residents by 10 a.m. on their outage map.

Repair crews are looking to transfer customers to other parts of the electrical grid to bring them back online sooner, Sabatini said. That possible fix also depends on crews being able to determine what caused the outage.

The power outage comes as many on the Westbank are waking up to news that a tropical depression just south of Florida's coast will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Sally later in the day. That storm -- although predictive models are still uncertain -- will likely bring heavy rain to the area starting as early as Monday.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.