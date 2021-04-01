Watch Live: New Orleans coronavirus update from Mayor LaToya Cantrell

The mayor has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. from the press room at city hall.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will give an update on the city’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

The mayor has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. from the press room at city hall. The news conference will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV social media pages once it begins.

Cantrell’s office offered few details about the event, other than that she will be joined by leaders from the New Orleans police, fire, and EMS departments.

Louisiana reported an additional 48 deaths and 1,190 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Of those new cases, 157 were reported in Orleans Parish. The city says the parish has averaged more than 200 new cases a day for the last week.

