Police say a 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to two shootings and a car burglary last month in New Orleans.

On June 8, a woman reported that someone broke into her car in the 1400 block of 3rd Street. The woman said a handgun that was in the car’s glovebox was missing.

The next night, police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and South Claiborne avenues. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a woman with a gunshot wound to her wrist. Both victims said they heard gunshots by Felicity Street before they were shot.

On June 15, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Thalia Street. A man with a gunshot wound to his leg told officers that he was sitting on his porch when he heard gunshots. The man said he saw someone in the back seat of a gray four-door sedan shooting at him. Two other people were also inside the car, the man told police.

During the investigation, police say they identified a 14-year-old boy as a suspect in each case. He was arrested Friday and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on simple burglary, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and three counts of aggravated battery by shooting. The teen's name has not been released to the public.

Police say the two other people inside the car during the Thalia Street shooting are still wanted on accessory to aggravated battery by shooting charges.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6060. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

