14-year-old swimmer missing near Lakefront Airport, search underway

The child disappeared near Stars and Stripes Boulevard, which runs parallel to the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.
NEW ORLEANS — Rescue crews are searching for a missing 14-year-old who reportedly went under the water in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans East Friday. 

The child disappeared near Stars and Stripes Boulevard, which runs parallel to the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

The NOPD, EMS and Wildlife and Fisheries all responded to the incident, and crews are still searching for the teen as of 6 p.m. 

No additional details about the incident were immediately available. 

