15-year-old reported missing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are working to find a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday.
According to police, 15-year-odl Alisha Jones was last seen by her family members leaving his Peltier Street home around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Anyone with information that can help locate Alisha Jones should contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222 or Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.
