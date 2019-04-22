NEW ORLEANS — A pickup truck driven by a 15-year-old ran into some columns around the exterior of a McDonald's restaurant on I-10 Service Road near Read Blvd. Monday before noon.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office

The truck appeared lodged between the two columns and there were some law enforcement units on the scene from both the NOPD and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the 15-year-old and the vehicle are believed to be part of a series of auto thefts and burglaries committed early Monday morning between 4 and 6 a.m.

The sheriff's office said they are looking for a suspect (pictured above), who is wanted in connection with the burglaries.

The teen driver was arrested at the scene of Monday's crash. An arrest warrant was issued for another teen wanted in the case.

Witnesses said the truck lost control before striking the business. There did not appear to be any injuries.