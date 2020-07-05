NEW ORLEANS — More than 150 people without homes were moved into hotels around New Orleans in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, city officials announced Thursday.

It's in addition to the nearly 200 transient people who were offered temporary housing in late March after the city cleared out the large homeless encampment at Canal Street and Claiborne Avenue, as well as one in Duncan Plaza across from City Hall.

The latest round of safety relocations moved people out of encampments by Calliope Street, the New Orleans Public Library's main branch and Duncan Plaza, according to city officials.

People participating in the program were notified the morning of the move and were given "ID bracelets" to coordinate being picked up.

It was not immediately clear where everyone was relocated, but officials said four hotels were being used.

Initially, on March 26, when the city cleared out the largest homeless encampment on Canal Street and Claiborne Avenue, people were taken to the Hilton Garden in the Central Business District.

However, about about two weeks later, "logistical issues" forced the city to move them from the Hilton to a Quality Inn in New Orleans East.

RELATED: City moving some homeless residents to hotel in New Orleans East citing 'logistical issues' in CBD

The city and state made the original call to clear out the encampment after some people who lived there tested positive for COVID-19. Rats also began to frequent the area looking for food after many of the city’s restaurants closed down, Ellen Lee, New Orleans’ director of community and economic development said Tuesday.

It was not clear how long the city planned to provide temporary housing. The funding for the program is mostly coming from the state, city officials said.

RELATED: City’s street homeless being moved into hotel

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.